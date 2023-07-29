Netflix: The most-watched movie on the platform worldwide just one day after its release

Netflix not only revamped its worldwide top 10, but also removed several titles from the top spots to add new trends. Now it is a Jackie Chan and John Cena movie that occupies the first place, being the most watched movie.

This was released this year, but only yesterday it was added to the catalog, so users have not hesitated for a minute to play it. This made it one of the most popular titles and this afternoon the most played of all.

Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed and Expend4bles) is in charge of directing the project, while Arash Amel (A Private War, Butterfly and Rise) created the script. Here, check out what the film is…

Hidden Strike occupies the top 1 worldwide on Netflix

Hidden Strike arrived on the Netflix platform on July 28th and after only one day of being in the catalog, it has already become one of the most watched titles worldwide, occupying the first place in the top 10 worldwide.

The story follows a Chinese private security contractor who is called in to take out the oil workers. However, he learns that the attackers’ real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, and teams up with a former U.S. Marine to stop them.

Jackie Chan and John Cena star in the action thriller with touches of comedy. They were who gave life to Luo Feng and Chris Van Horne, but they were not alone, but great stars accompanied them.

The main cast includes Pilou Asbæk, Zhenwei Wang, Rachael Holoway, Amadeus Serafini, Max Huang, Rima Zeidan and Li Ma. There were many other actors, so the list is quite extensive.