Netflix: The most-watched movie on the platform worldwide just one day after its release

Mario Casas is one of the protagonists of Netflix‘s most watched new suspense thriller, which qualifies as a spin-off of one of the streaming platform’s most acclaimed movies, which starred Sandra Bullock.

The 37-year-old Spanish actor is known for having a long history of success in the Spanish film industry. One of his most popular titles is Three Steps Above Heaven, where he gave life to the famous H.

Now, he is leading the service’s new movie. The plot is full of unexpected twists, drama, action and suspense. Here, check out this week’s most watched thriller, just days before its release…

Bird Box: Barcelona is the new suspense thriller that triumphs on Netflix

Bird Box: Barcelona is the new thriller, directed by David Pastor and Àlex Pastor, which is triumphing on Netflix. The film, which is almost two hours long, managed to beat The Out-Laws in the top 10 and is currently in first place.

This means that the platform’s users managed to make the Spanish title become the most watched film worldwide, having only one day since its arrival to the catalog.

Alejandra Howard, Georgina Campbell, Naila Schuberth, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Duenas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Celia Freijeiro are some of the actors accompanying Mario Casas.

The story is set after an entity of mysterious origin annihilates the world’s population and causes those who observe it to take their own lives, Sebastian and his daughter begin their own great adventure of survival in Barcelona.