Netflix: The most-watched movie on the platform worldwide only three days after its premiere

Another week, another movie that climbs into the Top 10 on Netflix worldwide. This time a German film is the most-watched on the platform, just three days after premiering on the streamer. Here, check out all you need to know.

In the past few weeks, ‘The Mother’ has been the number one film on the platform. Jennifer Lopez’s action thriller broke the record for the biggest weekend opening of the year with 83.71 million hours viewed during the May 8-14 viewing window. It was also No. 1 in 82 countries with nearly 43 million views.

Currently, The Mother is second on the Top 10 list worldwide, followed by the horror film ‘Tin & Tina,’ which also premiered recently. In the fourth spot, there’s also the teen comedy ‘Hard Feelings.’ So, what is the number 1 film?

The German film that is number 1 worldwide on Netflix this week

‘Blood & Gold’ is the number one movie on Netflix in all countries after its premiere on May 26. Per the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data from all platforms, it’s number one worldwide. It’s a German film that was first released at the Fantasy Film Fest. It’s directed by Peter Thorwarth, who is known for movies such as The Wave (2008).

The film is set in the spring of 1945, in the closing days of World War II. It follows Heinrich, a German soldier who is looking for his daughter while an SS troop is looking for a Jewish treasure hidden in Elsa’s remote village.

Robert Maaser, Jördis Triebel and Alexander Scheer stars in ‘Blood & Gold.’ Masser is known for appearing in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, while Triebel is famous for various international roles in productions such as Dark.