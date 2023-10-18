Even though until yesterday The Conference was the most-watched movie on Netflix globally, the top spot on the ranking now belongs to another production. After the Top 10 was updated, it was confirmed that a futuristic action thriller with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Will Smith is the one dominating the list.

It was released in 2019 and didn’t perform very well at the box office. Despite becoming one of the classics of the lead actors, it also became one of their biggest failures on the big screen. However, it’s now the new sensation of the streaming giant.

It was directed by the two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, Ang Lee, known for his work on films like Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain and Hulk. The screenplay was developed by Billy Ray and the original story creators, David Benioff and Darren Lemke.

Gemini Man is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Gemini Man is the new most-watched movie on Netflix, which has managed to dethrone the recent Swedish horror release, The Conference. Despite the resounding failure of the science fiction thriller, users have given it a second chance, making it the number one globally.

Flix Patrol, the specialized site for streaming services and their viewership, confirmed in its daily report that the title had climbed several positions to reach the top of the global Top 10. The situation is different in the United States, where it can only be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Henry Brogan, a former Marine Scout sniper who now works as an assassin for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He intends to retire because he feels old. However, someone is not willing to allow it because they have a mission to kill him: a younger, faster and stronger clone of himself.

In addition to Smith, the cast of the thriller includes Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Theodora Miranne, Douglas Hodge, Ralph Brown, Ilia Volok, E.J. Bonilla, Bjoern Freiberg, Shiquita James, David Shae, Igor Szasz, Tim Connolly, Robert Hobbs and Daniel Salyers.

Will Smith was not the first to star in Gemini Man

The movie was originally conceived in the 1990s, and Will Smith was not the first actor to portray Henry Brogan. In its early stages of development, the star chosen for the lead role was the great Clint Eastwood (Dirty Harry), but he didn’t end up playing it.

The project went through several changes over the years. It had various directors, including Tony Scott, Curtis Hanson and Joe Carnahan, as well as changes in its lead actors. Among the many considered were Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Sean Connery, but it was ultimately brought to life with the Men in Black actor in 2019.

How much has Gemini Man grossed?

As of the information available in September 2021, the movie had grossed approximately $173 million worldwide at the box office, which didn’t seem to be enough to cover its estimated budget of $138 million. Losses of up to $75 million were projected.

The thriller received mixed reviews, but most of them were negative, especially regarding the script and the plot itself. The only aspect that received praise was the performances of the lead actors. Will Smith’s aging and the high frame rate of 120 FPS also received a mixed response.