Netflix: The most-watched movie with Priyanka Chopra in the US only a day after its release

Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States has a new reigning title, which is now the most watched movie only one day after landing on the platform, according to FlixPatrol. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, and it is a must-watch if you’re a fan of romantic comedies.

Chopra Jonas is coming from starring in Prime Video’s thriller series “Citadel” alongside Richard Madden, one of the most expensive productions from the studio. Meanwhile, Heughan recently reprised his role as Jamie Fraser in the seventh season of “Outlander,” as well as releasing the second installment of his docuseries “Men in Kilts.”

The two of them teamed up for this rom-com, which is a remake of a German film SMS Fur Dich, which was also an adaptation from the 2009 novel of the same name by Sofie Cramer. The script was written and directed by Jim Strouse.

‘Love Again,’ the rom-com that is the most-watched on Netflix USA

“Love Again,” starring Chopra Jonas and Heughan, is the top film in the United States, surpassing teen comedy “You’re Not So Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” The movie also stars Celine Dion, who makes her film feature debut as herself.

The plot follows Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas), a woman who sends a series of romantic text messages to her late fiancé’s old number, which has since been reassigned to the music’s critic journalist Rob Burns (Heughan).

The rest of the cast includes: Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, Celia Imrie and Nick Jonas, who appears in a hilarious cameo. While the film received negative reviews from critics, audiences were more generous with “B” in CinemaScore.