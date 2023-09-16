Netflix has just refreshed its worldwide Top 10, and not only are there new titles, but one of them has become the most-watched movie on the platform globally, with just one day of release in the catalog.

It’s a romantic comedy directed by Vanessa Caswill, who is internationally recognized for being responsible for the miniseries Thirteen and the film A Fairytale of the City.

The screenplay was written by Katie Lovejoy, but it’s an adaptation of the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, which was written by Jennifer E. Smith and published in 2011.

Love at First Sight is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Love at First Sight is not just another movie in Netflix‘s catalog; it has now become the most-watched movie on the platform worldwide. With only one day since its addition to the catalog, this romantic comedy is dominating the Top 10.

The story follows two strangers who meet on a flight to London, and a twist of fate separates them. Seeing each other again seems impossible, but love can defy any odds.

The two main actors are mega stars in the industry who have been enjoying success after success in recent years. Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) portrayed Hadley and Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) played the role of Oliver.