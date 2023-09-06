Netflix: The most-watched movie worldwide just five days after its premiere

Despite the fact that it was announced yesterday that Netflix had a new most-watched movie, the streaming giant has once again updated its top 10 overnight, and now an action thriller has managed to dominate it.

Choose Love had been the production chosen as the most-watched in several countries, but now it’s a movie that was released five days ago. It’s a project directed, written and starring Fares Fares.

The actor and producer was born in Beirut, Lebanon and over the years, he has been recognized for several major successes, such as Child 44 with Tom Hardy and Rogue One with Felicity Jones and Diego Luna.

A Day and a Half is the most-watched movie on Netflix

A Day and a Half is the new most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, having been available in the catalog for only six days. It’s a foreign production from Sweden.

The story follows Lukas, an armed man who, in a desperate attempt to reunite with his daughter, breaks into the medical center where his ex-wife works and kidnaps her.

Alexej Manvelov, Alma Pöysti, Fares Fares, Daniel Guldstrand, Annika Hallin, Stina Ekblad, Annica Liljeblad, Richard Forsgren and Johni Tadi are some of the actors who were chosen to be part of the main cast of the thriller.