Netflix has been releasing new titles daily, and a few days ago, one of the most anticipated ones was added to the catalog. It’s a thriller with elements of romance, mystery and suspense, starring two major Hollywood stars.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich are the ones who have taken on the roles as the protagonists, bringing Emily and Luke to life during the nearly two-hour duration of the movie, which is an original production from the streaming giant.

The lead actress is known for having previously worked with the service in the successful series Bridgerton, as she led the first season. Chloe Domont is the one who wrote the script and directed the project.

Fair Play is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Fair Play made its big debut on the Netflix platform four days ago, and it quickly became a worldwide trend. It first managed to dominate the ranking in the United States and is now the most-watched globally, according to Flix Patrol.

The story follows a young couple whose unexpected rise in a ruthless high-stakes hedge fund pushes their relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel much more than their recent engagement.

In addition to Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, the cast included some prominent figures. Some of the most notable ones are Sebastian de Souza, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Geraldine Somerville, Sia Alipour, Jim Sturgeon, Jamie Wilkes, Buck Braithwaite and Laurel Lefkow.