Netflix: The most watched movie worldwide just one day after its premiere

As has been happening every week for several years, Netflix has renewed its worldwide top 10 and added several new titles to its catalog. This time it is a premiere that shines as the most watched movie.

It was directed by Tom Harper, who is known for being responsible for productions such as Peaky Blinders, Wild Rose and War & Peace. The screenplay for the action story was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) co-star in the project, whose plot is related to espionage and action. Here, check out which thriller is trending and number 1 among the service’s audience…

Heart of Stone is Netflix’s most watched movie worldwide

Heart of Stone was released just one day ago and thanks to users around the world, the title has become the most watched movie on the platform. It managed to overtake What Men Want in the top 10.

The story follows an intelligence agent from a shadowy global peacekeeping agency who rushes to stop a hacker from stealing their most valuable and dangerous weapon.

The cast is made up of Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Archie Madekwe, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jónas Alfre? Birkisson and Jon Kortajarena.