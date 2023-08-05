Netflix: The most-watched movie worldwide just three days after its release

Netflix renewed its top 10, and many new titles managed to secure their positions. Now, an action movie has dethroned Hidden Strike and has become the most-watched film globally within just three days of its release.

Daniel Markowicz not only directed the thriller but also assisted Dawid Kowalewicz in writing the script. The Polish production has become one of the most popular of the week, particularly among users in the United States.

Although it started at number 2 on the ranking, it took a few days to reach the top, as the movie starring John Cena and Jackie Chan was previously trending. Check out the new title…

Soulcatcher ranked No. 1 worldwide on Netflix.

Soulcatcher is the new Netflix trend that has captivated users worldwide. This time, it’s an action thriller that has managed to establish itself as the most-watched movie in multiple countries.

The story follows a military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers, seeking revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

Piotr Witkowski, Jacek Koman, Jacek Poniedziałek, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Aleksandra Adamska, Sebastian Stankiewicz, and Michalina Olszańska are the main cast members of this highly-watched thriller.