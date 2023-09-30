Netflix has had several movies that have become the most-watched worldwide, leading to frequent updates of its Top 10. Now, it’s a Spanish production that has managed to top the list.

The suspenseful survival film stars Anna Castillo, who portrays the main female character. This isn’t the first time the star has worked with the streaming giant, as we previously saw her in A Perfect Story.

Albert Pintó was chosen to direct the thriller, while the original screenplay was written by Indiana Lista, with contributions from Ernest Riera, Seanne Winslow and Teresa de Rosendo during its development.

Nowhere is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Nowhere made its debut on the platform just a day ago and is currently the title dominating the worldwide Top 10 list of the most-watched movies on Netflix, according to the specialized site Flix Patrol.

The story follows a pregnant woman, alone and adrift at sea, who is locked in a shipping container as she tries to survive after escaping from a devastated totalitarian country.

Besides the two main stars, Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas, the rest of the cast includes actors like Irina Bravo, Victoria Teijeiro, Lucia Soria, Mary Ruiz, Tony Corvillo and Mariam Torres.