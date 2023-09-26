Netflix has once again refreshed its Top 10, both globally and in the United States, and now a new thriller in the suspense and action genre has managed to dominate the list, becoming the most-watched movie.

This project arrived in the catalog less than a week ago and was directed by Editi Effiong (Up North and Day of Destiny), who is also the creator of the story and adapted the screenplay along with Bunmi Ajakaiye (Uneven).

The film as a runtime of a little over two hours and is a Nigerian production filmed in Lagos. It has received excellent positive reviews, with some describing it as “a masterclass on African storytelling”.

The Black Book is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

The Black Book is the thriller that has not only become one of the favorite titles among users but has also now become the most-watched movie worldwide, according to the specialized site Flix Patrol.

“After his son is wrongly accused of kidnapping, a deacon who has just lost his wife takes matters into his own hands and fights a crooked police gang to clear him”, says the official synopsis.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle and Kelechi Udegbe are some of the stars chosen to make up the main cast of the trending thriller.