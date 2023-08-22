Netflix: The most watched movie worldwide only five days after its release

Netflix continues to add successes to its catalog, and less than a week ago, it released one of its most anticipated movies, especially for families with young children. This it’s already the most-watched on the platform.

The film directed by Anthony Stacchi (Rocketeer and Open Season) not only dethroned Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot as the most-played globally but also secured the top spot in several countries.

Users didn’t hesitate to choose the title, which has now become a trend. Steve Bencich, Ron J. Friedman and Rita Hsiao were the ones responsible for carrying out the script writing.

The Monkey King is the most watched movie on Netflix worldwide

The Monkey King was released five days ago, and for an animated movie, it was one of the most successful on Netflix. With less than a week since its addition to the catalog, it has already surpassed the most viewed title on the platform: Heart of Stone.

The story follows a monkey with a staff who joins a girl on an epic journey in search of immortality. Throughout their adventure, they battle demons, dragons, gods – and their own ego.

Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long and James Sie are the ones who brought the main characters to life.