Netflix: The most-watched movie worldwide only one day after its release

Netflix has once again updated its ranking of the most-watched movies, and this time it’s a love story that has captivated users, having arrived in the platform’s catalog just one day ago.

This is a romantic comedy starring Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse, directed by Adrian Powers (A Royal in Paradise). The filmmaker himself was involved in developing the screenplay, along with Caera Bradshaw and Katharine McPhee.

It’s not the first time that a romantic comedy has taken the number one spot, but it’s a noteworthy achievement. Less than a month ago, Love at First Sight with Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson was the production leading the Top 10.

Love Is in the Air is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

Love Is in the Air debuted on the streaming platform’s catalog just one day ago, and within hours, it became the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, competing with titles like Forgotten Love and Overhaul.

The story follows a very independent pilot who falls in love with the man sent by an organization to permanently shut down the family business she has struggled so hard to keep afloat.

Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, Simon McLachlan, Daniela Pizzirani, Mia Grunwald, Hugh Parker and Dante Surace have all made appearances in the trending rom-com that currently holds the top spot.