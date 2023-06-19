Netflix: The most-watched movie worldwide only three days after its release on the platform

Netflix keeps adding more hits to its catalog, and one of their new releases has already claimed the number 1 spot on the platform worldwide. Here, check out which new movie, an action-thriller, has become the most-watched film on the platform this week.

This year, some of the biggest Netflix movies have been, precisely, action films. Some of them are Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother and the French thriller AKA. However, the platform has also triumphed with the mystery comedies ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Murder Mystery 2.’

Another comedy that has been one of the most-watched releases of the year for Netflix is Ashton Kutcher and Resse Whiterspoon’s romantic-comedy ‘Your Place or Mine.’ However, fans of action-packed films will enjoy the newest top movie of the platform.

This Chris Hemsworth’s action film is the most-watched on Netflix this week

‘Extraction 2’ has climbed to the Top 1 spot on Netflix globally only three days after its release on the platform, according to the website FlixPatrol. It’s not surprising, especially after the first one has been trending just days before the release of the sequel.

In the film, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake comes back with a new dangerous mission after being presumed dead. Also, it hasn’t only captivated the audience, as critics have praised the action sequences, comparing them with the ones from John Wick 4.

Apart from Hemsworth, the movie stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Tornike Bziava and Tornike Gogrichiani. Extraction II is directed by Sam Hargrave, and written by the Russo brothers alongside Ande Parks.