Netflix: The most-watched movie worldwide only two days after its premiere

Netflix has updated its global Top 10, and many new releases from less than a week ago have managed to secure a spot on the list. The platform confirmed that it has a new most-watched movie in several countries.

This is a Japanese production, whose story is packed with adventure and crime. It was directed by Yûichi Fukuda, who is known for Gintama. The screenplay was written by Aito Aoyagi and Tetsurô Kamata.

It’s not the first time that a film of this kind has quickly dominated the rankings. The title not only competed with Fifty Shades Freed but also managed to surpass it. Here, check out the trend…

Once Upon a Crime is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

It’s only been two days since the grand debut of Once Upon a Crime on Netflix, and just a few hours ago, the specialized site Flix Patrol confirmed that users have made it the most-watched movie worldwide.

“While attending the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in a great mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight arrives?” describes the official synopsis of the platform’s new release.

Kanna Hashimoto, Yuko Araki, Takanori Iwata, Natsuna Watanabe, Yumi Wakatsuki, Mirei Kiritani, Tsuyoshi Muro, Masaki Kaji, Tomoharu Hasegawa, Atsuhiro Inukai and Mizuki Yamamoto are the ones who have joined the cast.