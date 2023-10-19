The Conjuring 3 is not only based on one of the most popular cases but the story has now been adapted into a documentary format, becoming an original production of Netflix. The Devil on Trial has become the most-viewed movie worldwide, with just two days of being available in the catalog.

The new title most chosen by users of the streaming giant covers, in an hour and a half, the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his landlord and neighbor, Alan Bono. It was the first time that demonic possession was used as an argument for innocence.

The movie was written and directed by Chris Holt, who is known for his work on the production of Elizabeth I and 3 Sleeps. The narrative was portrayed through new interviews, original material and even some recreated scenes depicting what happened with the main family.

The Devil on Trial is the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide

The Devil on Trial arrived on Netflix just two days ago and has already become the most-watched movie on the platform worldwide, while in the United States, it holds the second position according to Flix Patrol. This isn’t the first time the popular story of demonic possession has been told; quite the opposite.

Although the case known as The Devil Made Me Do It gained its greatest popularity during the ’80s, it remains one of the most disturbing and bizarre in history. The Conjuring 3 was the cinematic adaptation that introduced the narrative to the screen, but now the documentary has upped the ante.

Through reenactments and home videos, the new production investigates the apparent possession of a child and the brutal murder that followed. According to the testimony of David Glatzel‘s family, the child was claimed to have been the host of the demon that forced Johnson to kill Bono.

After witnessing a series of supernatural events, the loved ones of the 11-year-old decided to seek help from the demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were known at that time for their investigation in the Amityville case, which was one of the most terrifying in their career.

What happened to Arne Cheyenne Johnson?

Arne Cheyenne Johnson was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder in 1981. His defense argued that he was possessed by a demon at the time he committed the murder, marking a unique chapter in American legal history, as it was the first and last time such an argument was used.

Despite this, he was convicted in a Connecticut court and sentenced to prison. His sentence was relatively brief, as he was released on bail in 1983 after serving approximately five years in prison.

Many of the legal professionals involved in the case, which became a part of popular culture, emphasized that the verdict was based on legal considerations and not on the belief in possession as a proven fact.