Netflix: The most-watched movie worlwide only six days after its release

Netflix has renewed its top 10 rankings on multiple occasions, and this morning has been no exception. The iconic streaming platform, which boasts millions of eagerly awaiting users for new titles, has a new most-watched movie worldwide.

It’s a romantic comedy that has been gaining traction since its release just six days ago. This film was directed by Stuart McDonald (Black-ish and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and written by Josann McGibbon (Runaway Bride and Descendants).

This isn’t the first time a production of this genre has topped the list, claiming the number 1 spot. However, this time there’s a rather peculiar distinction – it’s the first to be an interactive film.

Choose Love is the most-watched movie on Netflix

Choose Love has been out for less than a week, and it has already managed to become the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, surpassing You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah with Adam Sandler.

“The formal boyfriend, the guy she let get away, the charismatic rock star…. who will Cami choose? In this interactive romantic comedy, the choice is yours”, describes the official synopsis.

Laura Marano is the actress who portrays the main character, Cami Conway. She is known for her past as a Disney Channel star, having been the protagonist of Austin & Ally from 2011 to 2016. She has also ventured into music.

The rom-com’s cast is packed with well-known stars, including Scott Michael Foster, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, Megan Smart, Benjamin Hoetjes, Jack Bright, Lucy Wigmore and Nell Fisher.