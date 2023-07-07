Netflix: The most-watched music documentary on the platform just two days after its premiere

Documentary-style productions are one of the most watched genres on Netflix, especially recently. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid was one of the most popular, but now a new title has arrived to take its place.

This time it is a film of this style but about musicians. The project was directed by Chris Smith and portrays two British artists quite well known, especially for their song Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

The film is currently in the top 4 and is competing with great works, such as Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth and Skyscraper with Dwayne Johnson. Here, check out which is the most watched music documentary worldwide…

Wham! occupies the top 4 of Netflix worldwide

Wham! is not only the most watched music documentary on the platform worldwide, but it is also one of the most chosen titles with only two days in the Netflix catalog. The story stars George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, leaders of the band.

“Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons”, describes the official synopsis of the movie.

The legendary British band is known for being the author of great hits that have marked history, such as Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Last Christmas and Careless Whisper. After several years as a duo, in 1983 they decided to go their separate ways.