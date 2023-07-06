Musicals are one of the most popular genres in recent years, especially on Netflix. Emma Thompson, one of the most successful A-list actresses in the industry, has several titles of this style in her repertoire.

We saw her give life and voice to Mrs. Potts in the latest film adaptation of The Beauty and the Beast, where she shared the screen with Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.

However, this is not the one that shines in the streaming platform’s catalog right now. The movie that made it into the top 10 worldwide is a remake of one of the most iconic stories of 1996.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical made it into Netflix’s global top 10

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is one of the films that debuted in 2022 and quickly became a hit. Several of its scenes and songs were trending on social media as well as at some award ceremonies.

Now, the film has managed to position itself within the top 10 worldwide on Netflix, being one of the users’ favorites. This year it was nominated for two BAFTA awards, one for Outstanding British Film of the Year and the other for Best Make Up & Hair.

“An extraordinary young girl discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results”, describes the official synopsis of the film.

Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Charlie Hodson-Prior, Meesha Garbett, Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Winter Jarrett Glasspool and Andrei Shen are among the many actors joining Emma Thompson in the musical.