For fans of mystery and close encounters of the third kind, Netflix released a new documentary just one day ago, and it has already become one of the most-watched titles on the platform, both globally and in the United States.

It has now become the most-watched series in the American catalog and has also risen in popularity in other countries. This production is about aliens, and its first season consists of only four episodes, each nearly an hour long.

Many professionals, witnesses, and researchers have been chosen to make up the cast of the streaming giant’s original production. Here, check out the miniseries that has become a trending topic within hours…

Encounters is the most-watched documentary on Netflix worldwide

Encounters made its debut just one day ago on Netflix and it has quickly become not only a successful series but also one of the most-watched worldwide, currently ranking in the number 6 position on the Top 10 list.

“The massive UFO sightings of the last 50 years fuel a global mystery in this docuseries, featuring firsthand witness accounts, interviews with experts, and new evidence”, describes the synopsis according to IMDb.

Steve Allen, Tor Harrington, Sara Vanden Berge, Lee Roy Gaitan, Nicola Lean, Robert Powell, Glen Schulze, José Calixto, Kimmy Dalton, Eric Heinrichs, Lindy Heinrichs and Matthew Roberts are some of the figures that make up the cast.