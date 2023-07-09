Netflix: The most-watched mystery thriller series in the US only two days after its premiere

This week on Netflix, a new mystery thriller series was released and in only two days have climbed positions of the most watched TV shows in the United States. If you’re looking for a spicy drama, this can be the one for you.

The series has joined the most popular list with other titles such as Suits, It Is Cake? and more.According to FlixPatrol, a website that collects viewership data, it’s the fifth most-watched series on Netflix USA.

It’s only behind The Lincoln Lawyer, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer , The Witcher, and the new reality show Hack My Home. So, check out more about this South African production that promises to keep you glued to your screen.

Fatal Seduction, the most-watched mystery thriller on Netflix US

The series stars Kgomotso Christopher, Prince Grootboom and Thapelo Mokoena. According to Netflix TUDUM, the story follows Nandi, who goes out for a weekend trip with her best friend Brenda, who encourages her to hook up with a younger guy to get even with her husband Leonard.

However, after Nandi’s affair and returning home, Brenda winds up dead, and the case may connect her with everyone in her inner circle, as well as another murder. So, there’s plenty to descipher in this addicting thriller.

The rest of the cast of the series includes: Nathaniel Ramabulana, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Liza Scholtz, Keenan Arrison, Rizelle Januk, Ngele Ramulondi, and Lunathi Mampofu.