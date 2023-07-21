Amy Adams has a long list of thrillers in which she has participated and which are part of the Netflix catalog. Nocturnal Animals is one of them, where she shared the screen with Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon and Armie Hammer.

However, this is not the story that has made it into the top 10 worldwide. It is a movie directed by Joe Wright and based on the novel of the same name that was written by A.J. Finn in 2018.

The author wrote the screenplay for the adaptation with the help of Tracy Letts. The project debuted on the big screen in 2021, with a running time of almost two hours, and is rated 16+.

The Woman in the Window is Amy Adams’ most-watched thriller on Netflix

The Woman in the Window was one of the best-selling books of 2018 and since that time has become one of the most popular stories, so it is no surprise the success of its adaptation, which is now one of the most watched on Netflix.

The story follows an agoraphobic woman who lives alone in New York and, spying on her neighbors, witnesses a disturbing act of violence. It received 6 nominations but failed to take home any awards.

Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Fred Hechinger, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Wyatt Russell and Anthony Mackie are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the dramatic action thriller.