Netflix: The most watched mystery thriller with Florence Pugh on the platform worldwide

Florence Pugh is one of the most popular young actresses of the era and one of the most successful in her career. Now it is one of her latest drama releases that is trending on Netflix.

Users of the platform have chosen the thriller on several occasions, so it has positioned itself among the most watched of the week, earning a place in the top 10. Sebastián Lelio is in charge of directing the project.

The film won 6 awards and 33 nominations, including a BAFTA in 2023 as Outstanding British Film of the Year. Here, check out which is the title of the Dune star that came back to life…

The Wonder is Netflix’s most-watched mystery thriller with Florence Pugh

The Wonder is one of the most watched mystery thrillers on the streaming platform this week and it’s all thanks to Netflix users. Florence Pugh stars in the drama and was the one who brought Lib Wright to life.

The 27-year-old actress was accompanied by Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, David Wilmot, Ruth Bradley, Toby Jones, Brían F. O’Byrne, Elaine Cassidy and Dermot Crowley, among other big names.

The plot tells a story of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller and a love story against evil. The director co-wrote the screenplay with Alice Birch and Emma Donoghue.