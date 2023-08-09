Netflix added to its catalog one of Jesse Plemons‘ most popular mystery-drama thrillers, which starred the Breaking Bad actor and Jessie Buckley (Men and Wild Rose), as well as other big stars.

It is not the first time that a title that has gone unnoticed in its year of release, comes back to life thanks to the users of the streaming giant. Charlie Kaufman directed the film, while Iain Reid adapted the script.

Although the title spent a little time in oblivion, during 2021 it managed to take home some awards and nominations. Among them two San Diego Film Critics Society Awards and two Gotham Awards.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is the trending thriller on Netflix

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is the mystery, suspense and drama thriller in Netflix‘s catalog and not only does it contain big stars, but it’s one of the week’s trending titles, thanks to users.

The story follows a woman, who despite harboring doubts about her relationship with her new partner, embarks on a road trip with her boyfriend Jake to his parents’ farm, where she begins to question everything she thought she knew.

David Thewlis, Toni Collette, Guy Boyd, Hadley Robinson, Gus Birney, Abby Quinn, Anthony Robert Grasso, Colby Minifie and Oliver Platt are some of the actors who accompanied Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley in the plot.