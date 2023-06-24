Pierce Brosnan is known for having one of the most prolific careers in the industry and especially among his peers. The actor who played 007 for many years is starring in one of the most watched movies on Netflix this week.

The film is a story of adventure, action and spies. It was first released in 2015 and was directed by James McTeigue, who was responsible for productions such as V for Vendetta with Natalie Portman or The Invasion with Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Now, the title managed to find its position in the top 10 of the world ranking. It is competing with some of the platform’s original works, such as Extraction 2 and Through My Window: Across the Sea, which have been leading the list for some time.

Survivor is Netflix’s most-watched spy movie worldwide

Survivor was released 18 years ago and the film’s cast is full of top stars, including Pierce Brosnan and Milla Jovovich, who star in it. Now, the story is back on trend, becoming one of the most watched on Netflix.

“A Foreign Service Officer in London tries to prevent a terrorist attack set to hit New York, but is forced to go on the run when she is framed for crimes she did not commit”, describes the official synopsis.

Dylan McDermott, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, Paddy Wallace, Sean Teale, Regé-Jean Page, Jing Lusi, Frances de la Tour, James D’Arcy and Roger Rees are among the many stars who accompany the actors as the plot unfolds.