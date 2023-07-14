Netflix: The most-watched Polish adventure movie on the platform two days after its release

Netflix continues to expand its movie catalog and this time it was the turn of a foreign movie. This type of productions have been leading the news and it is not the first time that one of them manages to enter the top 10 worldwide.

The platform has been betting on these titles for several years and so far they have never disappointed. One of the first was the German series Dark, which drove viewers crazy and survived for several seasons.

Now, it is a Polish film that has obsessed users. It has positioned itself at number 9 in the ranking, so several households have been playing it non-stop this week. Here, check it out…

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar, the Polish movie that shines on Netflix

Antoni Nykowski directed Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze, better known on Netflix US as Mr. Car and the Knights Templar. The Polish film managed to position itself this week at number 4 in the world top 10.

The story follows an art historian who, when he finds an ancient Templar cross, must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a mission to uncover the secrets of the relic.

Mateusz Janicki, Sandra Drzymalska, Maria Dębska, Jacek Beler, Anna Dymna, Olgierd Blecharz, Kalina Kowalczuk, Piotr Sega, Ewa Błaszczyk and Przemysław Bluszcz star in the action-adventure story.