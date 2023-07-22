Netflix: The most watched post-apocalyptic thriller with Sandra Bullock on the platform

Sandra Bullock is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry and has starred in multiple blockbusters. One of them was one of Netflix‘s most popular thrillers, which was released during 2018.

The story was so acclaimed that it won several awards and nominations. It went so far that it became a classic of the service and a week ago a spin-off of Spanish origin was launched, which was led by Mario Casas.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress leads the plot, giving life to Malorie, the main character. Here, check out which title continues to triumph several years after its debut…

Bird Box is the most watched suspense thriller with Sandra Bullock on Netflix

Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side and The Proposal) released Bird Box in 2018, one of Netflix‘s most acclaimed suspense thrillers, which has become trending again after the release of its spin-off.

The story is set five years after a sinister presence drove most of humanity to suicide, a mother and her two children make one last bid to reach safety. Susanne Bier directed the project, while Eric Heisserer and Josh Malerman wrote the screenplay.

The actress was joined by stars such as Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Pruitt Taylor Vince, BD Wong and Danielle Macdonald.