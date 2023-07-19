Netflix: The most-watched psychological thriller with Fran Kranz in the US

Fran Kranz, known for playing the role of Topher Brink in the TV series Dollhouse, is one of the most successful actors in his filmography and stars in one of Netflix‘s latest hits.

Although the thriller premiered in 2016, almost seven years later it continues to be one of the most watched movies worldwide. This week the platform renewed its top 10 and the story quickly managed to find a place.

The film lasts almost two hours and was directed by Karl Mueller, based on a script on his own authority. Here, check out which Black Mirror-style title has been trending again on the streaming service…

Rebirth is the most watched psychological thriller on Netflix US

Although Rebirth is a worldwide hit again, the film has managed to find a place in the top 10 in the United States, cementing itself as one of the most watched thrillers on the streaming platform.

The story, starring Fran Kranz as Kyle, follows a family man who heads out for a weekend of self-discovery. However that is about to turn into a nightmare with no escape.

Nicky Whelan, Adam Goldberg, Kat Foster, Andrew J. West, Steve Agee, Pat Healy, Kevin Bigley, Nathalie Bennett, Sheryl Lee, Harry Hamlin and Tom Wright are among the cast of the Mueller-directed film.