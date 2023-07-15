Mario Casas comes from success to success and it is not the first time that the Spanish actor joins forces with Netflix to carry out thrillers of the most interesting. Now, the star is starring in Bird Box Barcelona.

The movie arrived just hours ago and was consolidated as the spin-off of the original story that was led by Sandra Bullock. It has become the most watched title on the platform worldwide, having only one day of release.

However, this is not the thriller/horror production that everyone is talking about nowadays. Rather, it is a story that came to the service during 2020, when the pandemic was still present…

The Paramedic is Mario Casas’ most-watched suspense thriller on Netflix

Netflix‘s catalog is full of hits from all kinds of origins and countries, so it’s no surprise that this Spanish production, directed by Carles Torras, is one of the most watched thrillers on the platform this week.

The story follows Angel (played by Mario Casas), who works in an ambulance service and after a tragic accident, his life and mental health deteriorate, much to the disgrace of his partner.

Déborah François, Guillermo Pfening, Maria Rodríguez Soto, Celso Bugallo, Raúl Jiménez, Pol Monen, Alice Bocchi, Martin Bacigalupo, Gerard Oms and Tony Corvillo are some of the stars accompanying the 37-year-old actor in the plot.