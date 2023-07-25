Tom Holland has participated in multiple thrillers at this point and one of the latest was The Crowded Room, alongside Amanda Seyfried. However, this time it is a suspense and psychological horror film that shines in the Netflix catalog.

Antonio Campos is in charge of directing and writing part of the script, which he finished with Paulo Campos and Donald Ray Pollock. The cast is full of top level stars and managed to take home 3 nominations.

The film managed to bring together several stars who had already worked together. As was the case of the young actor with Sebastian Stan, who collaborated in some Marvel movies before, such as Avengers: Endgame.

The Devil All the Time is the most watched psychological thriller on Netflix US

The Devil All the Time premiered in 2020 and is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. From the moment it hit the streaming platform, users have both reviewed and loved it.

Currently, it is one of Tom Holland‘s most watched thrillers. On Rotten Tomatoes it had a 64% approval rating, while on Metacritic it scored 54 points out of 100. It was produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster.

The story is set in Ohio, in the time between World War II and the Vietnam War, where a series of sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he confronts evil forces that threaten him and his family.

The Marvel actor was joined by Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Riley Keough, Eliza Scanlen, Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, among other big stars.