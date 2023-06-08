Netflix: The most-watched reality dating show on the platform in the US right now

There are new shows available on Netflix, and that means that the list of the most-watched series have some changes this week. One of the top new additions is a reality dating TV series that has captured the hearts of its viewers.

Netflix is no stranger to creating some great reality dating shows. One of the most popular on the platform is Love is Blind. This series already has four seasons and its audience keeps growing and growing.

Another thing that separates Netflix’s realities with others from other networks (such as The Bachelor, for example) is that they usually try to include more diverse people, especially LGBTQI contestants. And in this Pride month, this can be the series to watch.

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’, the most-watched reality TV series on Netflix in the US right now

According to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data, the series that has climbed more spots in the Top 10 this week is ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’ The reality TV dating show is now the second most-watched series on the platform in the US, just behind Manifest.

In ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ five couples made up of women and nonbinary people participate in the show. As the name implies, each contestant finds themselves at a crossroads: one wants to get married and the other doesn’t.

So, these couples will separate for some time, while they date other people in an attempt to figure out what they really want and potentially choose another partner altogether.