Netflix: The most-watched reality TV show in the US only five days after its release

Although Netflix is always renewing its catalog in the United States, many titles are classics that are adding seasons over the years. One of them is a reality show that premiered a new edition just five days ago.

It is a series hosted by the couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. While Brian Smith is the one who directed 41 episodes so far, being current in his position from 2020 until this year even. Timothy Baker took over 3 of them in 2021.

This week its fifth season was added to the platform, which has a total of 10 installments, which have not yet been released in full, but one per week. Here, check which is the n2 trend in the US…

Love is Blind ranked No. 2 on Netflix US

Love is Blind is the reality show that has managed to knock several well-known series out of the way within the Netflix platform, according to Flix Patrol, which confirmed that the competition has positioned second in the US Top 10.

The episodes bring together several singles eager to be loved for who they are and not what they look like, who sign up for an unconventional project to find a partner. The show has been running since 2020 and continues to be a hit.