Reality TV shows have become a ubiquitous part of contemporary entertainment, capturing the attention of viewers around the world. These shows come in a myriad of formats, from talent competitions to dating shows. And, one of them is making waves on Netflix right now.

Actually, the streamer has released some of the most followed reality TV shows such as “Love Is Blind,” “Next In Fashion,” or “Is It Cake?”. Another one that is really popular is “Selling Sunset,” which follows the life of luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles.

And, after the success, Netflix has released a spin-off that is currently the fourth most-watched TV series on the platform in the US, and the ninth worldwide (according to FlixPatrol on Sept. 10). So, here, check out more about this series.

Selling Sunset, the trending reality TV show on Netflix

The second season of “Selling the OC” is climbing its way in the charts. The series, which first premiered in 2022, has returned with more episodes, more drama and the familiar cast. Just as “Selling Sunset,” the show follows the agents of Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in the Orange County, California area.

All of the cast members from the first season returned for the second installment, including: Polly Brindle, Kayla Cardona, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Brandi Marshall, Jason Oppenheim, Alexandra Rose, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria and Alexandra Harpe, who is now part of the main cast.

Just as the first season, the second one has eight episodes and you can watch them all on Netflix. The show has been renewed for a third installment that will likely come out next year.