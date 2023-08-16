A new drama has been added to Netflix‘s catalog, and users didn’t hesitate to hit play on the religious-themed title, which promises to quickly position itself within the platform’s global top 10.

Dianna Agron is one of the many stars who make up the cast of the new trending series within the streaming giant. A Marvel star, who made their first appearance in the Wakanda Forever sequel, was also chosen to be part of the production.

The series is based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. Unlike the original material, the series is set in Mexico rather than the United States. Everardo Gout directed the project.

The Chosen One, the new dramatic thriller series on Netflix

The Chosen One was added to the streaming giant’s catalog early this morning and has already positioned itself among the most-watched series on Netflix. The story is set within the Christian religion.

“Jodie, a 12-year-old boy living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers; he must decide whether to answer his calling and fulfill his destiny”, describes the official synopsis of the first season.

Dianna Agron (Glee), Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Carlos Bardem, Bobby Luhnow, Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, Alfonso Dosal and Sofía Sisniega are some of the actors who make up the cast.