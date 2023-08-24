Netflix has a new romantic comedy that premiered just a couple of hours ago and is already a hit among users. It’s the third installment of one of the most well-known foreign stories.

The title arrived in the catalog this morning and was directed by Filip Zylber (Pozegnanie z Maria). The screenplay was crafted by Natalia Matusze (Warsaw Dream) and Kwiktor Piatkowski (Wataha).

The film is a Polish production and completes the now romantic trilogy, which is an original production by the streaming platform. Here, check out the trending release from this early morning…

Squared Love Everlasting, the most-watched rom-com on Netflix

Squared Love Everlasting arrived on the platform’s catalog on August 24th and quickly became one of the most-watched titles globally. Although it hasn’t secured a spot in the top 10 yet, all signs point to it achieving that soon.

The story follows Enzo, a renowned playboy journalist who starts reevaluating his actions after falling in love with Monika, a mysterious model leading a double life. Now, after a series of failures, he finally manages to propose to his girlfriend.

Miroslaw Baka, Mateusz Banasiuk, Adrianna Chlebicka, Krzysztof Czeczot,

Izabela Dabrowska, Tomasz Karolak, Jacek Knap, Ewa Kolasinska and Sebastian Stankiewicz are some of the actors who make up the cast.