Netflix: The most watched rom-com on the platform just hours after its premiere

Romantic comedies are one of the most popular titles among Netflix users and even though many of them do not star well-known stars, they have always been a hit on the service.

Just a few hours ago, the platform added another production of this style to its catalog and it has quickly positioned itself to enter the top 10 worldwide.It is estimated that during the day it will get a good place in the list.

Vicky Wight directed and wrote the screenplay, with assistance from Katherine Center. Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes star in this story, which is set in survival in the wilderness. Here, check which is the title…

Happiness for Beginners is the new addition to Netflix that has caught the attention of users and is very close to achieving a place in the top 10 worldwide and in the United States.

The story follows Helen, who signs up for a wilderness survival course a year after her divorce. Through this experience she discovers that sometimes you really have to lose yourself to find yourself.

Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Gus Birney, Ben Cook, Esteban Benito, Aaron Roman Weiner, Julia Shiplett and Shayvawn Webster are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the film released this Thursday, July 27.