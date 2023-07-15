Netflix: The most watched rom-com on the platform just three days after its premiere

Netflix continues to expand its catalog and this time a new rom-com was added to the platform, consolidating its position as one of the most watched movies worldwide with only three days since its premiere.

The movie was directed by Recai Karagöz and is of Turkish origin, so it ranked as the most watched movie in its country and among the foreign titles available on the service. It starred Demet Özdemir, Sükrü Özyildiz and Atakan Çelik.

It is not the first time that a production of this genre manages to enter the world top 10, quite the contrary. However, this time it is this romantic story that occupies one of the top positions, ranking third.

Love Tactics 2 is the most watched Turkish rom-com on Netflix worldwide

The first installment of Love Tactics was a hit on the platform, so it’s no surprise that its sequel has entered the top 10 worldwide just days after its premiere on Netflix. The film competes with productions such as The Out-Laws.

The story follows Asli, who thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her boyfriend Kerem unexpectedly agrees with her, she does everything she can to manipulate him into proposing marriage.