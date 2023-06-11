Netflix: The most-watched rom-com on the platform worldwide only two days after its release

One of the genres that Netflix does best is romantic comedy. The streamer has been behind some of the best received rom-coms in the past few years, such as ‘Set It Up,’ ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and many more.

However, fans can also find rom-coms from other countries apart from the US. For example, Spanish movies such as ‘In Family I Trust’ (Gente que viene y bah), or ‘Crazy for Her’ (Loco por ella).

Another country that is known for creating good romance is Turkey. So, it’s not surprising that one of the most popular movies on Netflix worldwide right now is a Turkish romantic comedy. Here, check out everything you need to know.

You Do You: The Turkish rom-com that is triumphing on Netflix

‘You Do You’ is a romantic comedy from Turkey that has already entered the Top 10 on Netflix globally, just two days after its premiere on the platform. The movie is the third most-streamed film according to the website FlixPatrol, which collects viewership data.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows Merve, a young woman who chose the bohemian life but is faced with eviction. So, she starts a new job “and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss.”

Ahsen Eroğlu plays Merve, while Ozan Dolunay plays Anil Gurman, her boss. The rest of the cast includes: Zuhal Olcay, Ferit Aktug, Esra Akkaya, Arif Piskin, Ege Aydan, Burcu Türünz and more.