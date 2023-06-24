Netflix: The most watched rom-com on the platform worldwide with only one day of premiere

Romantic comedies dominate Netflix‘s catalog and this week several titles of this style were released. However, one of them arrived during the afternoon of Friday 24 and has already established itself as the most watched of its genre.

Numa Perrier is in charge of directing, while Tia Williams and Leigh Davenport are responsible for creating the screenplay. The story is set in the fashion world of an editor, who discovers she kissed her new partner.

It was only one day after its release in the catalog and it quickly found a place in the worldwide top 10 list. It currently occupies the 6th position, beating titles such as Take Care of Maya.

The Perfect Find is the most watched rom-com on Netflix

The Perfect Find is Netflix‘s most watched new romantic comedy, having premiered just a day ago. Rarely has it happened that movies with such a short time in the catalog triumph in the world ranking of the most watched.

“After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance”, describes the synopsis.

Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony, Aisha Hinds, Janet Hubert, Shayna McHayle, Sterling Steelo Brim, Numa Perrier, D.B. Woodside and Gina Jun are some of the actors that make up the main cast of the film.