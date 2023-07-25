Chris Evans is one of the actors of the moment and one of those who starred in one of the most popular romantic comedies of 2000. The same year that he released this film, he immersed himself in the world of Marvel.

The film production lasts about two hours and was directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones and Succession), while the script was written by Karyn Bosnak, Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden.

Not only did the Captain America star play one of the main characters, but he shared the screen with Anna Faris, one of the industry’s best-known comedy actresses. Here, check out which title shines on Netflix…

What’s Your Number? is the most watched rom-com on Netflix worldwide

What’s Your Number? first debuted on the big screen in 2011 and has since become a cult hit in the romantic comedy genre. Starring Chris Evans and Anna Faris, the film is one of Netflix‘s most watched movies worldwide.

However, although many countries choose it as one of their favorite productions, this is not the case in the United States. This is because it is not available in the catalog, as it can only be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Ally Darling, who realizes she’s a little lost in life. Her last romance has just fizzled out and she’s just been fired from her marketing job. Then she reads a revealing magazine article that warns that 96% of women who have been with 20 or more lovers are unlikely to find a husband.