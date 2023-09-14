Netflix frequently adds and removes titles, so it’s no surprise that the Top 10 list is constantly changing. Now, a romantic comedy from three years ago has returned to the global trending charts.

Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer and We Summon the Darkness) directed the project, while the screenplay was developed by Todd Rosenberg (Soulmates and Thomas & Friends).

Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Rothe were chosen to bring the two main characters to life. The actor is known for his roles in productions such as the TV series Glee and Shadowhunters, while the actress is recognized for La La Land.

All My Life ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

All My Life is the romantic comedy that has made waves on Netflix globally and has now managed to secure a spot in the Top 5 in various countries, making it one of the most-watched titles on the streaming service.

Despite being one of the most-watched movies on the platform worldwide, the same didn’t happen in the United States. This is because it can currently only be streamed through Amazon Prime Video or Freevee.

The story follows Jenn and Sol, who are deeply in love and have plans to get married soon. However, everything takes a tragic turn when she is diagnosed with a terminal illness. In a race against time, friends and family come together to raise funds online and plan a wedding within two weeks.

Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, Greg Vrotsos, Ever Carradine and Marielle Scott are some of the actors who have appeared in the main cast of the romantic comedy released in 2020.