Netflix: The most watched romantic horror movie with Teresa Palmer and Nicholas Hoult on the platform

Teresa Palmer and Nicholas Hoult joined forces in 2013 to make one of what was to be a dramatic film that mixed horror and romance at the same time. Part of the audience was made up of teenagers and it was a box office success.

Both stars have a filmography full of successes. The 33-year-old actor released Renfield with Nicolas Cage a few months ago. While the 37-year-old actress released the first season of her show The Clearing on Disney+ and Hulu.

Now, being part of Netflix‘s catalog, the story continues to shine 10 years later. This week it became one of the most watched on the streaming platform, occupying a spot in the top 10 worldwide.

Warm Bodies is the most watched horror and romance movie on Netflix US

Warm Bodies is one of the romantic dramas, with a touch of horror, that has been triumphing within the Netflix catalog. Despite having been released 10 years ago, the story is still trending and many users continue to choose it.

The story follows an unusual teenage zombie who saves a girl from a cannibal attack and their relationship triggers events that will transform the world. Nicholas Hoult plays R, while Teresa Palmer is Julie.

Analeigh Tipton, Rob Corddry, Dave Franco, John Malkovich and Cory Hardrict are among the actors accompanying the main stars as the plot unfolds, which was directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50 and Long Shot).