Netflix is constantly renewing its Top 10 and this morning added a number of new titles to its catalog. One of these is a romantic movie with a mega recognized cast and now it has become one of the most watched.

It is directed by Stuart McDonald (Black-ish and Summer Heights High), while Josann McGibbon (Descendants, Runaway Bride and The Starter Wife) wrote the screenplay.

It is not your average film and this is what has caught the attention of users. It is an interactive production. This means that you can manage the story and the destiny of its characters.

Choose Love is the new most-watched rom-com on Netflix

Choose Love is the first interactive romantic comedy that Netflix offers its users and they have not missed the opportunity to live the experience. The title is already among the most watched, with only hours of premiere.

“The formal boyfriend, the guy she let get away, the charismatic rock star…. who will Cami choose? In this interactive romantic comedy, the choice is yours”, describes the rom-com’s official synopsis.

Laura Marano, Scott Michael Foster, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, Megan Smart, Nell Fisher, Lucy Wigmore, Benjamin Hoetjes and Nell Fisher are some of the actors that make up the main cast.