Foreign films continue to gain momentum and are becoming more and more popular among users. Now it was the turn of a Russian adventure drama, which has become one of the most watched tapes in all of Netflix.

Oleg Stepchenko is the one who was in charge of directing the project, which first saw the light in 2019, with several great actors in the lead roles. Alexey A. Petrukhin and Dmitry Paltsev wrote the script, along with the director.

The production managed to bring together several top stars. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan are two of them. They play James Hook and Master, two of the most important characters in the development of the plot.

Iron Mask is the most watched adventure movie on Netflix

Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask is the full name of the most watched adventure movie in the Netflix catalog. The project managed to find a place in the top 10 worldwide and everything indicates that users have chosen it several times.

“In the early 18th century, a cartographer has to make a map of eastern Russia. He is forced to go to China, where he is confronted by a martial arts master and his entourage,” describes the official synopsis, according to IMDb.

Jason Flemyng, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charles Dance, Jackie Chan, Yao Xing-Tong, Christopher Fairbank, Rutger Hauer are some of the stars that make up the cast of the adventure-drama film.