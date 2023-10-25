Netflix has once again updated its Top 10 of the week, and as is the case daily, several titles were added to the list of the most-watched movies worldwide. One of them is The Dictator, the satirical comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Anna Faris, which had its big breakthrough in 2012.

The story is not only inspired by real-life dictators but also focuses on satirical and political themes. With a very distinctive style, the protagonists portray topics such as dictatorship, international politics, cultural stereotypes and pop culture through humor and exaggeration.

After its debut on the big screen, the film directed by Larry Charles (Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm) performed well at the box office. Despite not being acclaimed by professional critics, it managed to gross $179 million, against an estimated budget of $65 million.

The Dictator ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

Like any good satire-style comedy, vulgar jokes and exaggerated character portrayals are never lacking. The Dictator has everything needed to belong to the genre, and it has not only been a global success, becoming a Sacha Baron Cohen classic, but it’s now one of the most-watched films on Netflix.

The specialized streaming platform tracking site Flix Patrol confirmed in its daily report that the title has managed to dethrone several productions, securing the fifth spot worldwide. In 2012, it was one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, and this was confirmed by its successful box office performance.

Larry Charles directed the film, based on a script written by Alec Berg, David Mandel, Jeff Schaffer and the lead actor himself. The director had previously collaborated with the comedian on several occasions, but one of their most well-known joint projects was Brüno, which was released in 2009.

The fact that it became a classic was to be expected, especially given the star-studded cast it has. Sacha Baron Cohen portrays Aladeen, the main character, with supporting roles from Anna Faris, John C. Reilly, Ben Kingsley, Aasif Mandvi, Megan Fox and Sayed Badreya, among others.

The filming took place in the Plaza de España in Seville and on the island of Fuerteventura. Many other locations were considered, but Baron Cohen stated that the United Nations refused to allow him to film scenes inside the UN headquarters.

According to the 52-year-old actor and comedian, the organization’s authorities told him, “We represent many dictators, and they will be very angry about this portrayal of them, so you can’t shoot there“.

What is The Dictator about?

The Dictator portrays the heroic story of a dictator who risked his life to ensure that democracy never reached the country he oppressed with such love. However, the plot goes much further and follows General Aladeen, the authoritarian and extravagant ruler of Wadiya, who encounters a series of unexpected events during a visit to New York.

With its subversive humor and satirical approach, it uses comedy to critique aspects of society and global politics, primarily by mocking authoritarian regimes and dictatorial practices such as censorship, oppression, and the lack of human rights.

What did the critics say about The Dictator?

Despite its success at the box office, the film received mixed reviews from critics. While many praised its approach, others have deemed it vulgar and unsophisticated. However, major media outlets have given it three stars or more and even compared it to other works.

Roger Ebert was one of the critics who supported the project and awarded it three stars on his official website, where he also wrote, “Cohen’s attack on the material is free-wheeling, his attitude is anarchist, and he’s more good-humored than in Borat and Bruno. I hope he isn’t entertaining any ambitions to become beloved and popular“.

Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian gave it four out of 5 stars and stated, “The movie is in the fish-out-of-water tradition of Coming to America and many others. It doesn’t, in truth, offer much of a twist on the genre. It does, however, deliver laughs and weapons-grade offensiveness”.

Matt Goldberg from Collider wrote, “Simply exaggerates an absurdity we’ve already accepted, and since we all don’t work for Amnesty International, why should we draw the line at the crimes of a fictional character? Because everything is tightly-scripted and there’s no comic burden on unsuspecting subjects, The Dictator comes off as almost aggressively offensive”.