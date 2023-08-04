Netflix: The most watched Saudi Arabian action comedy just one day after its release

As happens every week, Netflix renews its top 10 worldwide and new titles are trending. This morning it was a Saudi Arabian production that has captivated users from different parts of the world, becoming one of the most watched.

The action comedy was released just a day ago and has managed to enter the rankings in several countries. Malik Nejer directed the film, while Abdulaziz Al-Muzaini wrote the script and was part of the main cast.

The cast was full of Arab stars, including Adel Radwan, Mohammad Alqass and Ida Alkusay. This is not the first time that a foreign title has made the list of best new releases, quite the contrary. Here, check which one it is…

Head to Head is one of Netflix’s most watched comedies

Head to Head arrived on the streaming platform to give users a comedic story with a lot of action and suspense. With almost two days of release, the movie has become one of the most watched worldwide.

“Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure”, describes the official synopsis.

Although many actors may not be known in some parts of the world, the cast was full of Arab stars. In addition to screenwriter Abdulaziz Alshehri, Ziyad Alamri, Hesham Alhosawi and Ahmed Kaabi were among them.