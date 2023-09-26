Matt Damon (Jason Bourne) and Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds) are not only two of the most talented actors in the film industry, but they have also starred in classics that have changed history over the years.

They joined forces in 2017 to create an acclaimed comedy, which was directed by Alexander Payne, who also co-wrote the script with Jim Taylor. The filmmaker is known for titles like Nebraska and The Descendants.

Netflix is the platform that has provided a worldwide home for the title, and this week, after updating its Top 10, the movie managed to reach the number 10 spot in several countries. Here, check out what the trend is…

Downsizing ranked No. 2 on Netflix worldwide

Downsizing premiered on the big screen a few years ago, and after spending some time in theaters, it made its debut on a few streaming platforms. It can be viewed worldwide on Netflix and is now in its Top 10, thanks to the users.

Despite being a favorite on the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can only be viewed through Hulu.

The story is about a social satire in which a man realizes he would have a better life if he were reduced to 13 cm in height, which would allow him to live in wealth and splendor.

Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig, Rolf Lassgard, Udo Kier, and Ingjerd Egeberg are some of the top-notch actors who have been chosen to make up the main cast of the science fiction comedy.