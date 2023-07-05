Netflix: The most-watched sci-fi movie with Natalie Portman in the US right now

A new movie has entered the most-watched list on Netflix US. While films like White House Down and Run Rabbit Run are still on the top, there are some new additions, including a sci-fi drama that stars Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac that is now Top 6.

This week, the documentary ‘Unknown: The Lost Pyramid’ found a way to enter the top 3 in the US. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s iconic Titanic got the fourth spot, and Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ is now in the fifth spot.

On the other hand, the animated film ‘Nimona´ is seventh in the list. Another Chris Hemsworth-led film ‘The Huntsman War’ is also in the list (Top 8), while comedies ‘Little Man’ and ‘Bridesmaid’ are in the last two spots.

The sci-fi movie with Natalie Portman that is trending on Netflix US

Annihilation is a science fiction psychological horror film released in 2018. Apart from Portman and Isaac, it stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny.

The film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. It follows a group of explorers who enter “The Shimmer”, a mysterious quarantined zone of mutating plants and animals caused by an alien presence.

The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences. For example, on Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds 88% of approval. The website’s critical consensus reads, “Annihilation backs up its sci-fi visual wonders and visceral genre thrills with an impressively ambitious—and surprisingly strange—exploration of challenging themes that should leave audiences pondering long after the end credits roll.