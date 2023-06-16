Netflix: The most watched sci-fi series on the platform worldwide just one day after its premiere

Netflix is not only about to hold one of the most popular global events among users, the 2023 edition of Tudum, but also continues to add great titles to its catalog. One of the latest became the most watched sci-fie series.

Only one day has passed since the premiere of its new season and it has already become one of the most played on the platform, occupying the number 3 spot in the top 10 worldwide.

Charlie Brooker is the creator of the series which stars several big stars of the industry. It has been on the air for some time, premiering its last episodes a few years ago. However, it is now back better than ever.

This sci-fi series is Netflix’s most-watched series just one day after its premiere

Black Mirror has returned to Netflix with its sixth season, after a four-year absence. The new episodes debuted on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 15 and quickly reached the number 3 spot in the top 10 worldwide.

Currently it continues to add reproductions and is expected to soon lead the ranking as the most watched of all, competing with two original titles, such as Bloodhounds and Never Have I Ever, which occupies the number 1 spot.

The story explores a twisted, technological multiverse where humanity’s greatest innovations collide with its darkest instincts, according to IMDb. In total there are five new episodes, lasting between 45 minutes and an hour.

Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Michaela Coel, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Hayley Atwell, Hannah John-Kamen, Wunmi Mosaku, Paapa Essiedu, Zazie Beetz, Annie Murphy, Josh Hartnett and Auden Thornton are some of the actors starring in the new installment.